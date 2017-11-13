Party Causes Apartment Floor To Collapse In Denton

A party goer climbs from the hole caused by too many people jumping. Mickey Hicks photo.

A party in Denton turned into terror and chaos when the third floor at a student housing complex collapsed, the CBS affiliate in Dallas/Ft. Worth reports.

Most of the people affected by the collapse at the Ridge Apartments are okay, but now, dozens of University of North Texas students don’t have a home.

Students and families have been coming by the apartments all day Sunday to gather what belongings they could. The building is closed after the collapse.

CBS DFW said the nightmare for students began at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when the Denton Fire Departments responded to a report of a fire alarm. Soon after, 911 calls started pouring in with reports of a roof collapse.

When firefighters came to the scene, they saw the collapse. Partygoers were dangling between floors.

Denton firefighters believe the cause of the collapse was too much jumping.

Carly Carroll, who lives in the apartment right below were the party occurred, said she just moved in three months ago. Now, everything she owns in ruined.

“It’s worse than you could possibly imagine because the sprinklers were on for two hours so not only was all of our stuff crushed, but it’s completely soaked with water. Everything is gone,” said Carroll.

Carroll and her roommates weren’t in the apartment at the time of the collapse. They were at the police department reporting the party.

Mickey Hicks said on Twitter that he felt like a firefighter pulling people from the hole caused by the collapse. Out of about 40 people he said he helped, no one said thanks.