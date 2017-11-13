Kofi The Tulsa Zoo Lion Dies Of Kidney Disease

Tulsa Zoo lion Kofi passed away over the weekend, News On 6 has learned. The almost 19-year-old lion was placed on hospice care for end stage kidney failure earlier this month.

He was diagnosed with the disease in 2015. Zoo Director of Animal Health Dr. Kay Backues said earlier this month that the decision to humanely euthanize him would be made when his quality of life diminished.

Kofi was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo in 1998 and moved to Tulsa in 2004. Photo of Kofi by Steve Jones.

In a news release, the Zoo said he was surrounded by his caregivers in his exhibit holding area when he passed away.

"Kofi was very interactive with his zookeepers," the release states. "The animal care staff would reserve time to sit with him for the enjoyment his company. Kofi would often sit near the fence, cross his front paws, and hang out for awhile."

You can share stories of your interactions with Kofi on the Zoo's Facebook page or other social media platforms with the hashtag #KofiStories.