Embezzlement Charges Dismissed For Former Rogers County Commissioner

An embezzlement charge against a former Rogers County Commissioner has been dismissed.

Kirt Thacker told News On 6 in 2015 the case was a "vendetta from the sheriff and some of the citizens."

Another former commissioner, Mike Helm, was also charged in that case and his case was dismissed on November 2, 2017.

Thacker did plead guilty in a separate case to obtaining a thing of value.