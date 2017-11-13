Owasso's Piper Merritt Named To National FFA Office - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Owasso's Piper Merritt Named To National FFA Office

Piper Merritt Piper Merritt
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso's own Piper Merritt will now serve the organization on a national level. Merritt is an Oklahoma State University student who was named Central Region Vice President for 2017-18.

Merritt, 19, has been active in the Future Farmers of America organization for six years. She served at the state level as FFA Secretary last year.

She will defer a year from college and travel over 100,000, serving 650,000 members of the FFA organization. Ron Hayes of the Radio Oklahoma Network interviewed Piper last month. She said she didn't have an agricultural background until she began participating in FFA.

You can listen to his interview here.

