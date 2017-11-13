OHP Asks For Help In Wreck That Killed Tulsa Man

The information in this story was taken from an OHP report.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Tulsa man injured in a rollover crash November 2 has passed away. Mathew Richards died at a Tulsa Hospital November 9, 2017, an OHP report states.

Troopers said Richards was eastbound on Highway 51 about four miles west of Lotsee when another vehicle quickly changed lanes. Richards, driving a GMC Envoy, swerved and left the roadway, rolling an unknown number of times. The 33-year-old man was thrown from the SUV.

He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, the investigating trooper said in his report.

Witnesses told troopers the car that changed lanes suddenly was a black car that then made a U-turn and went west toward Mannford. Troopers would like to interview the driver of the black car or anyone else who might have information about the fatal crash, according to Trooper Dwight Durant.

Anyone who can help should call OHP at 1-866-OHP-TIPS or email OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.