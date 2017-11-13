Charges Filed Against Tulsa Teen Who Shot At Police

Multiple charges were filed Monday against a Tulsa teenager who was arrested after police said he was shooting at them last week.

Darius Padillow,18, was charged November 13 with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, resisting arrest, trespassing, juvenile in possession of a firearm and placing bodily fluids on a government employee, online court documents show.

After his arrest, police learned Padillow had five previous felony convictions as a juvenile.