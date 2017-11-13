Pittsburg County Drug Bust Nets Five Arrests

Five people were arrested in Pittsburg County following a drug bust.

According to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover deputy went into Jonesy’s Trading Post in Longtown and bought methamphetamine on November 11, 2017.

The sheriff’s office and the District 18 Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on the business and found about eight grams of methamphetamine, pills, scales and items used to package drugs to sell.

Deputies arrested Robert Michael Jones, 67, on several complaints including distribution of methamphetamine, maintaining a house, store, or shop for the purpose of selling controlled drugs and more.

Deputies also arrested James Simmons, 60; Robert Files, 60; David Frey, 54 and Terri Creekmore, 46, on complaints of possession of CDS.