Pittsburg County Drug Bust Nets Five Arrests - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Pittsburg County Drug Bust Nets Five Arrests

Posted: Updated:
Top: Robert Michael Jones (left), James Simmons, Robert Files. Bottom: David Frey (left), Terri Creekmore. Top: Robert Michael Jones (left), James Simmons, Robert Files. Bottom: David Frey (left), Terri Creekmore.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Five people were arrested in Pittsburg County following a drug bust.

According to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover deputy went into Jonesy’s Trading Post in Longtown and bought methamphetamine on November 11, 2017.

The sheriff’s office and the District 18 Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on the business and found about eight grams of methamphetamine, pills, scales and items used to package drugs to sell.

Deputies arrested Robert Michael Jones, 67, on several complaints including distribution of methamphetamine, maintaining a house, store, or shop for the purpose of selling controlled drugs and more.

Deputies also arrested James Simmons, 60; Robert Files, 60; David Frey, 54 and Terri Creekmore, 46, on complaints of possession of CDS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.