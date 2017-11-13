Tulsa Police Investigating After Woman Shot In Home

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in her home.

Police responded to the Admiral and Garnett area Monday evening.

The say one woman was shot in her home and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

People who live in the area told News On 6 it’s a high-crime neighborhood and they see several people coming and going from that home.

Few details have been released at this time, but News On 6’s Amy Kauffman is on the scene gathering more information.