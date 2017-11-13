Tulsa Pastor Banned From Virginia's Liberty University Campus

A Tulsa pastor and author said Virginia’s Liberty University banned him from campus for speaking out against School President Jerry Falwell Jr.

"The Table" ministry leader Jonathan Martin said he’s been critical of Falwell's unwavering support of President Donald Trump.

Martin said early November, he planned to lead a prayer meeting on campus and attended a concert, but when he arrived, security told him to leave and forced him to sign an agreement keeping him away from the school permanently.

"You know, to me, it felt like a pretty extreme response to someone who’s, you know, an outspoken proponent of Christian nonviolence,” Martin said.

Liberty said in a statement Martin was banned because he did not properly schedule the event and they thought it could be a security risk.

You can read the school’s full statement below.