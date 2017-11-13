B.A. Launches First-Ever Virtual School Day

Broken Arrow High School students got to stay home Monday for the first-ever Virtual School Day.

Instead of coming to class, all 3,700 students used their district-issued Google Chromebooks from home.

Kids were required to log in between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday morning and complete their assignments online.

"It’s really not much of a different day,” said lead blended learning integrationist and developer Brandon Chitty. “I think that the learning that's happening today is equal to any other day that goes here at Broken Arrow public schools."

Meanwhile, teachers attended a professional development session.

There was time built in for teachers to interact and help students with online assignments.