Tulsa Police Look For Answers After Shooting

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a trailer park near Garnett and Admiral.

“With my siblings, I'm always with them,” said Jennifer Sales. “I do not like them going outside by themselves.”

Jennifer Sales has lived in the neighborhood near Garnett and Admiral for ten years and says she always fears for her little siblings' safety.

“You know someone could've been outside like my little siblings and they could've encountered the shooting,” she said.

She says crime has gone up in their neighborhood in the past few years.

“There's a lot of gangs and it's to the point where there's a lot of suspicious people with drugs,” she said. “There's been a lot of committed acts nowadays, especially here.”

So, she wasn't surprised to see something like this.

“It wasn't surprising that there would be officers and that there would be like a shooting here,” she said.

Tulsa Police tells News On 6 they are conducting an investigation and looking for answers.

11/13/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Investigating After Woman Shot In Home

“So far, everyone has been cooperative,” said officer Kurt Sires.

But Sales says she just hopes they will do something about the crime rate in the neighborhood.

“The past few years, there's been a lot of police cars here and I feel like there's a lot more crimes happening here,” she said.