Fundraiser Held For Tulsa's Leon Russell Monument

One year ago Monday, November 13th, the music world lost a legend from Tulsa.

Fans of Leon Russell hosted a fundraiser to build a monument in his honor at at Tulsa's Memorial Park cemetery.

"We're putting in a 6 foot black granite piano in Leon's image and his name on there," said Steve Todoroff, Leon Russell Monument Fund.

Organizers say Russell's remains will eventually be sent back from Nashville and will be part of the monument.

We're told there will also be a seating area with benches, where fans can come pay their respects.

Organizers say they were about halfway to their $42,000 goal before the fundraiser.