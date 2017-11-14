Update: Bixby Schools Sexual Assault Investigation

New information about a possible rape investigation at a Bixby High School football event.

According to the newly released Bixby Police report, four teenagers are accused of rape by instrumentation.

The report says everyone involved, including the alleged victim is 16 or 17 years old.

However, the report does not list any names of anyone involved, or an exact address for where the alleged offense took place.

Bixby Public Schools confirmed the investigation to News On 6 last week.

The district says they're cooperating with investigators but will not comment any further.