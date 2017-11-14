Green Country Mom To Spend Thanksgiving With Army Son

A Green Country mother will be spending Thanksgiving with her son who is in the Army, thanks to a national nonprofit group based in Tulsa.

Charity Gow's son, Ethan, is stationed in Georgia.

On Monday, Soldier's Wish surprised the proud mother with a trip to go see her son.

"I'm completely in shock. I didn't want to have to miss a holiday with him," said Charity Gow.

Charity says she's spent every thanksgiving with Ethan, but she thought she wouldn't get to see him this coming holiday.