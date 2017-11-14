Man Arrested After Tulsa Chase In Stolen Pickup

Police arrested the driver of a Dodge pickup stolen out of Rogers County following a Tulsa chase Monday evening.

Police Cpl. Rusty Brown says just before 10 p.m., the truck's owner spotted his stolen vehicle near 11th and Harvard and called police. He says officers located the pickup a short time later and attempted to stop it at a QuikTrip at 21st and Harvard, but the driver sped off.

Cpl. Brown says after officers used a spike strip at 15th and Yale, one of the tires came off its wheel and the truck eventually stopped on some rocks in a motel parking lot at 41st and Memorial.

He says the driver got out and ran off, but with the help of a police K9 officer, Cpl. Brown says the driver was arrested and taken to the hospital for a bite on the leg. A woman in the truck was questioned and released.

Police say the driver was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, resisting arrest and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.