Three Arrested After Shooting At Tulsa Mobile Home Park

Police arrest a woman and two teens they believe are connected to a Monday afternoon shooting at a Tulsa mobile home park.

Officers say the three were found outside a home Monday just after 8 p.m. near Pine and Lewis after investigators were initially looking for just the alleged shooter. Police recovered a rifle and a handgun.

Police Sgt. Dave Walker says 26-year-old Tiffany Natseway shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at 3:40 p.m. at the park near Admiral and Garnett. The victim was taken to the hospital with what he said was a non-life threatening wound.

Police say Natseway left the scene in a blue Ford Explorer with blue wheels along with two teens, 19-year-old Luciano Lopez and 19-year-old Christopher Rivera.

Detectives say the three were outside a home in the 1700 block of North Columbia when police showed up. All three were arrested.

Police Sgt. Dave Walker says Lopez gave Natseway the gun used in the shooting, but are still investigating Rivera's involvement.

Tiffany Natseway was booked on complaints including possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Luciano Lopez was booked on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and Christpher Rivera was booked on several outstanding warrants.