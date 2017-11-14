Police: Man Shot In The Head During Tulsa Drive-By Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Man Shot In The Head During Tulsa Drive-By Shooting

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a teenager was wounded in the back of the head and back of the leg during a drive-by shooting outside a Tulsa home early Tuesday. The shooter has not yet been captured.

Officers say the shooting happened at the corner of East Latimer and North Florence just before 5 a.m. and was the result of an assault then an argument  involving several residents including the victim.

Officers spoke to a witness who said they had been threatened prior to the shooting.  The witness and the 19-year-old victim told police they were standing at the corner, when a black Nissan vehicle drove up and stopped.  Police say someone the Nissan got out and fired multiple rounds.

Police found nearly a dozen shell casings at the scene.

EMSA took the teen to the hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.  

Investigators say it's a convoluted story, and they want to talk to witnesses about what took place. If you know anything, you're asked to call police.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.