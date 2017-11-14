Police: Man Shot In The Head During Tulsa Drive-By Shooting

Police say a teenager was wounded in the back of the head and back of the leg during a drive-by shooting outside a Tulsa home early Tuesday. The shooter has not yet been captured.

Officers say the shooting happened at the corner of East Latimer and North Florence just before 5 a.m. and was the result of an assault then an argument involving several residents including the victim.

Officers spoke to a witness who said they had been threatened prior to the shooting. The witness and the 19-year-old victim told police they were standing at the corner, when a black Nissan vehicle drove up and stopped. Police say someone the Nissan got out and fired multiple rounds.

Police found nearly a dozen shell casings at the scene.

EMSA took the teen to the hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators say it's a convoluted story, and they want to talk to witnesses about what took place. If you know anything, you're asked to call police.