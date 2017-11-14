Pickup Hits Three People At Tulsa Bus Stop - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pickup Hits Three People At Tulsa Bus Stop

Posted: Updated:
A pickup driver hit three people at a Tulsa bus stop. A pickup driver hit three people at a Tulsa bus stop.
It happened during rush hour traffic Tuesday morning, November 14. It happened during rush hour traffic Tuesday morning, November 14.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say three people are in the hospital after they were hit by a truck near 19th and Utica Tuesday morning, November 14.

That's just north of 21st Street near St. John Hospital.

Police said a mother, father and daughter were at a bus stop when the crash took place.  Police said a man was driving his Ford Ranger when the truck fish-tailed.  

All three pedestrians were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They should be fine, an officer told News On 6.

Police said road conditions played a big role in the crash. 

"A tragedy where somebody's just waiting for the bus and they get by somebody going a little too fast on wet roads. Not a good deal for anybody," said Cpl. Will Dalsing.

Police ticketed the pickup driver they say lost control on the wet streets.

