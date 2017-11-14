Supermercados Morelos To Open Grocery Store In North Tulsa

An Oklahoma Mexican food supermarket has opened a new location in north Tulsa. Supermercados Morelos will hold a ribbon cutting for its third Tulsa location at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 17.

The grocery is at the corner of Pine and North Harvard.

“We have been working with Supermercados Morelos for the past few years, and we have seen them grow and invest in our community," said Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Francisco Trevino.

"People want quality products with great service, I think they are going to find it at this new store."

The new grocery story will create a projected 35 new jobs, a news release states. It will also add local sales tax, property tax and fresh food choices in north Tulsa.

6/11/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Grocery Store Owner Facing Foreclosure