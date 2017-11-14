Verdigris Man Accused Of Sexually Touching 15-Year-Old Girl - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Verdigris Man Accused Of Sexually Touching 15-Year-Old Girl


Rogers County Jail photo of Trevor Anderson. Rogers County Jail photo of Trevor Anderson.
VERDIGRIS, Oklahoma -

Verdigris Police arrested a man after a 15-year-old girl he knew accused him of touching her inappropriately. Trevor Anderson was taken into custody on complaints of rape by instrumentation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The girl told police on the night of November 11, 2017, Anderson purchased alcohol and took them to a home where the victim was staying. The girl told police she had several shots of alcohol then went to sleep. She said she woke up because Anderson was touching her sexually.

An arrest report states Anderson, 35, admitted to purchasing the alcohol for the victim and a friend of hers and touching the girl inappropriately.

