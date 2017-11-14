Pair Accused Of Action Arms Gun Store Burglary

Police say they drove a stolen SUV through the gun store then stole weapons.

A man and woman are in custody, accused of backing an SUV through a Tulsa gun store and stealing rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Anthony Ronnie Martinez and Shannon Lee Fryman were arrested Monday, November 13 for the burglary that took place three days earlier.

Police say Martinez and Fryman smashed a stolen Chevy Trailblazer through Action Arms gun shop near 54th and Mingo on November 10. They grabbed 11 rifles and the ammunition, transferring the stolen goods to another vehicle and driving off, police say.

A tip led Tulsa police to arrest Martinez and Fryman. An arrest report states Fryman admitted she stole the Chevy Trailblazer and helped plan the burglary. She told officers Martinez used the vehicle to smash through the side of the building to get inside.

Martinez, 44, was booked on felony counts including second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, five counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Police said he had six grams of methamphetamine in his pocket when they arrested him. The arrest report states they found four rifles in the trunk of the car Martinez was driving and a handgun in the console.

The 37-year-old Fryman was booked on complaints of second-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

Both Martinez and Fryman are convicted felons.