Four-Vehicle Crash Blocks Highway 412 Near Lake Keystone

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a four-vehicle wreck near Lake Keystone. Two semi trucks and two pickups were involved in the crash on U.S. Highway 412.

The wreck took place as traffic was slowing for a construction zone on Highway 412 and Highway 151. One white pickup rear-ended one of the semis. A second pickup was down the highway from the other three vehicles and had damage to its rear.

The eastbound lane is closed, and troopers diverted traffic to Highway 151.

It's believed there were injuries, but we don't know anyone's condition.