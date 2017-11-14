Thunder To Help Fund Projects For Schools Across Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Thunder To Help Fund Projects For Schools Across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

In celebration of the team's 10th season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will match donations for all health and sports projects posted by Oklahoma teachers on DonorsChoose.org, a nonprofit website that enables individuals to donate directly to public-school classroom projects.

Through the end of the Thunder season, donations made in support of an Oklahoma classroom with a project listed in the Health and Sports category of DonorsChoose.org will be automatically matched by the Thunder Cares Foundation. The matching-funds initiative serves as a legacy project as the team marks the 10th season of Thunder Basketball.

"Supporting education has been a pillar of our community engagement since 2008," said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. "DonorsChoose.org offers an excellent opportunity for us to reach teachers across the state and make a lasting, day-to-day impact in classrooms throughout Oklahoma."

To date, 96 projects have been fully funded with the help of the Thunder matching funds, serving 58 schools and more than 12,000 students.

Projects that qualify for the match can be found at donorschoose.org/thunder. Anyone who seeks to make a donation leveraging the matching funds can browse all eligible projects through that site. Oklahoma public school teachers are encouraged to set up a DonorsChoose.org account and post their Health and Sports projects. The Thunder plans to continue to match funds through the course of the 2017-18 season.

