Police Report Reveals New Details About Bixby HS Sexual Assault Investigation

New information has come out about Bixby High School football players accused of sexually assaulting one of their teammates.

Minors are involved so the police report doesn’t tell much, but, at this point, it's telling more about the investigation than anyone else.

The report shows four juveniles accused of sexually assaulting another juvenile on November 2, but the report wasn't taken until a week later, on November 9.

The officer who took the report, Rene Torres, wrote, "I was advised by Bixby High School Administration/Athletic director of an allegation of hazing."

Related Story -- Update: Bixby Schools Sexual Assault Investigation

The address listed on the report is a neighborhood block in Bixby where the home of Bixby Superintendent Dr. Kyle Wood sits.

Right now, News On 6 does not have any information that the incident involves Wood or his home.

News On 6 looked at the football roster online and found ten players no longer listed on an updated roster, but don't know if any of them are involved in this investigation.

We also knocked on Dr. Wood's door Tuesday but no one answered, so we went to the administration building where we were given the following statement from Dr. Wood, "Under state and federal law, I am precluded from commenting or providing information related to any students who may or may not be involved in an investigation."

Related Story: Police Investigating Possible Sexual Assault Of Bixby Football Player

We also left messages for both the head football coach and the Bixby Board of Education president but have not heard back.

A city spokesperson says this is still an active investigation with no arrests at this point.

Tulsa County District Attorney, Steve Kunzweiler, released a statement saying:

"The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office does not get involved unless a law enforcement report is delivered to our office for review. Our Office would necessarily recuse itself from review of any investigation if it is determined that a victim is connected to a member of our staff.

"Child abuse investigations are particularly sensitive cases for victims, and confidentiality should be protected in every instance."