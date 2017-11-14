Route 66 Marathon To Close Roads Across Tulsa

The Route 66 marathon is this weekend and Tulsa police are getting ready to close a lot of roads along the race route.

On Friday, several blocks around Guthrie Green in the Tulsa Arts district will close.

Then on Saturday, Boulder and Boston will be closed from third to seventh streets.

The course also winds through Midtown, which means streets will be closed near Utica Square and TU.

Below are when "No Parking" signs will be placed at specific locations and when they will be enforced. If a vehicle is parked at one of the locations during the enforcement period it will be moved to a predetermined location by Allied Wrecker Service.

Wednesday, November 15, finish line, signs will be up in the afternoon to be enforced at 6 a.m. Thursday, November 16.

Cameron between Boston & Cincinnati/ both sides, closed Thursday.

Thursday, November 16, finish line, signs will be up up in the afternoon to be enforced at 6 a.m. Friday, November 17.

Boston between Brady and Cameron, both sides, closed Friday.

Brady between Boston & Detroit, both sides, closed Friday.

Cameron between Cincinnati & Detroit, both sides, closed Friday.

Cincinnati between Cameron & Brady, west curb lane, closed Friday.

Friday, November 17, start line, signs up in the afternoon to be enforced at 6 a.m. Saturday, November 18.

Main between 3rd & 7th, closed Saturday.

3rd between Boulder & Boston, closed Saturday.

4th between Boulder & Boston, closed Saturday.

5th between Boulder & Boston, closed Saturday.

6th between Boulder & Boston, closed Saturday.

7th between Boulder & Boston, closed Saturday.

Saturday, November 18, course, signs up in the afternoon to be enforced at 7 a.m. Sunday, November 19.