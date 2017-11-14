Owasso Man Bound Over For Trial In Lewd Molestation Case

A former Owasso firefighter, Casey Roe, was bound over for trial Monday at his preliminary hearing in Osage County.

Roe was charged August 1 with lewd molestation after he was accused in July of molesting a 13-year-old family member.

Roe pleaded not guilty in August.

He will go to court on December 4, 2017.