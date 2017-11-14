Rogers County Seeks ID Of Theft Suspects - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Rogers County Seeks ID Of Theft Suspects

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying two suspects they say used a stolen credit card at a Tulsa Walgreens. 

Deputies said the suspects they are looking for have ties to Verdigris and might also have family members or acquaintances who live close to Walgreens. 

Reg Collins has lived in the Verdigris neighborhood for more than two decades.

He has never had to worry about crime until earlier this month.

"I got up to go to work the next morning and I looked out and I saw the gates were opened and I'm wondering why," said Collins. 

Someone broke the front gate of Collins home, drove onto his property and stole his car.

Collins found it a few blocks away.

"They had broken a tail light and I guess they decided they better not drive it or they would get picked up," Collins said. 

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said Collin's car wasn't the only one burglarized that night. Six of his neighbors had been hit too. 

Deputies said the suspects went to a Verdigris neighborhood off of Highway 266 the next day and broke into several more cars. 

"These were simply, unlocked vehicles, parked in someone's driveway that were entered," Walton said. 

Walton said the suspects stole valuable items like phones and credit cards out of every car they hit. 

A few hours after the crimeS, deputies say a credit card from one of the burglarized vehicles was used at a Tulsa Walgreens by these two men. 

Deputies are asking for the communities help to identify them.

"Do not leave valuables in your vehicles, even if it's locked," Walton said. "These people are opportunists. They grab what is easy to get. Anything we can do to make that a little bit harder for them."

Collins said he already has a plan in place. 

"We did feel secure...that kind of changed things a little. We are gonna get cameras now," he said. "I hope they catch 'em."

Walton said there was another car break-in in Oologah 24 hours after the incidents in Verdigris. 

He doesn't think the two incidents are related but anyone with information should call the Rogers County Sheriffs Office. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.