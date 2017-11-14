Tulsa Chocolatier's Bean-To-Bar Store Starting To Take Shape - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Chocolatier's Bean-To-Bar Store Starting To Take Shape

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A local Master Chocolatier dreams of Tulsa being known as much for its chocolate as anything else.

Glacier Confection has been creating gorgeous chocolates for more than a decade. All that time, owner and Master Chocolatier Bill Copeland has been dreaming.

Rick: "If I could do whatever I wanted to do what would it be, and this is it?"
Copeland: "Yeah, that's probably right. It's about 20 years of thinking exactly the way you put it."

What he's dreamed up is a chocolate destination in the Archer Building downtown, where you'll be able to watch the process of cocoa beans being roasted and eventually turned into bars of wonderful chocolate right before your eyes.

"What I like about this more than anything is I can see them, they can see me, we can interact," Copeland said.

Tours and special events are planned all coming by year's end.

But first, at Utica Square, a second retail outlet in the old Russell Stover spot - redesigned inside and out, it's set to open Thanksgiving evening during the lights on ceremony.

It’s all part of Copeland’s dream to make sure Tulsa has a chocolate future.

"It becomes the next Seattle of chocolate instead of the Seattle of coffee. I think Tulsa can do that," he said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.