Tulsa Chocolatier's Bean-To-Bar Store Starting To Take Shape

A local Master Chocolatier dreams of Tulsa being known as much for its chocolate as anything else.

Glacier Confection has been creating gorgeous chocolates for more than a decade. All that time, owner and Master Chocolatier Bill Copeland has been dreaming.

Rick: "If I could do whatever I wanted to do what would it be, and this is it?"

Copeland: "Yeah, that's probably right. It's about 20 years of thinking exactly the way you put it."

What he's dreamed up is a chocolate destination in the Archer Building downtown, where you'll be able to watch the process of cocoa beans being roasted and eventually turned into bars of wonderful chocolate right before your eyes.

"What I like about this more than anything is I can see them, they can see me, we can interact," Copeland said.

Tours and special events are planned all coming by year's end.

But first, at Utica Square, a second retail outlet in the old Russell Stover spot - redesigned inside and out, it's set to open Thanksgiving evening during the lights on ceremony.

It’s all part of Copeland’s dream to make sure Tulsa has a chocolate future.

"It becomes the next Seattle of chocolate instead of the Seattle of coffee. I think Tulsa can do that," he said.