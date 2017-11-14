Proposition 2: Sand Springs Police, Fire Hope To Replace Outdated Equipment

Sand Springs voters are heading to the polls to vote on many issues.

One of them is Proposition 2. If it passes, it would replace a ladder truck on the Sand Springs Fire Department as well as 911 dispatch software that connects both police and fire along with other improvements.

11/14/2017 Related Story: Sand Springs Voters Approve Bonds To Fund Future Projects

To put things in perspective, the ladder truck is more than 26 years old and the emergency dispatch software is more than a decade old.

To say both are having issues, officials say is an understatement.

If you call 911, like Captain Todd Enzbrenner demonstrated, you’ll hear a response. But what you don't see or hear is an outdated 911 system.

"It's old,” said Enzbrenner. “It’s like if you had a 15-year-old computer at home and you were trying to upgrade it, chances are you'd have to go out and get a new one.”

Captain Enzbrenner says the current system doesn't work correctly. He says the information flowing between officers and dispatch is sometimes not accurate or reliable.

A new system would fix those problems and would also bring sand Springs in line with state and federal mandates.

"It'll buy all new computers for the police department, all new computers in the dispatch center, all new mobile computers in the car, and new software that connects all three of them,” said Enzbrenner.

The Fire Department would also get new computers for their trucks.

But the biggest impact is it would fund a new ladder truck and replace Ladder 7, which has been plagued by mechanical problems.

"There's also safety issues concerned with the truck because it’s an open cab design and NFPA standards no longer allow that,” said Deputy Fire Chief of Sand Springs Justin Hall

Hall says Ladder 7 is the oldest truck in the fleet. He says the new truck would increase response time.

“We would get a longer truck, a longer ladder which would enable us to have a longer reach, better rescue capabilities,” said Hall.

All in all, the total cost for all of this, is about $2 million.