Two In Custody Connected To September Homicide

From left to right: Doneka Brown, Robert Cowan, Adalis Nears, Breaunna Bell.

Police arrest two suspects in a September murder but are still looking for four others involved in the fatal shooting.

Bryin Willis and Reunique Reed are now in the Tulsa County jail.

Sergeant Dave Walker said Walter Hogan, 38, was shot and killed September 15, 2017 after an altercation at the Haney’s Store at 911 East 36th Street North.

Walker said the murder suspects – Breaunna Bell, 18; Bryin Willis, 20; and Robert Cowan, 17 - arrived at the store in a stolen Hyundai Elantra that was taken by Doneka Brown, 25.

He said the stolen Elantra was passed around several people, including Adalis Nears, 17, and Reunique Reed, 19, until it was recovered on September 19, 2017.

Tuesday, Police arrested Willis on a murder complaint and Reed on a complaint of accessory to murder after the fact.

Walker said the investigation shows Bell drove Willis and Cowan to the store where several women got into an argument. He said it escalated until a man punched Cowan.

9/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Detectives Seek Witnesses In City's 61st Homicide Of 2017

Sgt. Dave Walker said several gang slurs were reported made and Willis pulled a handgun and shot in the direction of Hogan. He said Hogan was hit and died.

Walker also said a woman was hit by a stray bullet and survived.

He said this was a long investigation because “our desire to arrest everyone involved in anyway with this murder.”

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477.