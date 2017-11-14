Tulsa Residents Vote For Changes To City Charter

City of Tulsa voters approved seven propositions for the city charter.

The propositions range from changes in how the City handles nuisance abatement to whether certain city employees can participate in political activities while off duty.

More Information On Propositions

Below is a summary of the seven propositions and whether each one passed:

Proposition 1 (Pass): Clarifies the language in the city charter concerning the nuisance abatement process. The proposition would make it clear that the city can clean up a nuisance without notifying the owner, if there’s a second violation within two years.

Proposition 2 (Pass): This proposition would make it possible to notify city councilors by electronic means of special meetings.

Proposition 3 (Pass): If approved, this proposition would allow an emergency clause in city council resolutions.

Proposition 4 (Pass): This proposition would move the city’s general election from November to August. The June primary would be eliminated and the November election would then be called a runoff.

Proposition 5 (Pass): Expands the election district commission from three to five members who would all be appointed by the mayor.

Proposition 6 (Pass): This proposition would allow public safety and civil service employees of the city to participate in city council meetings and meetings of other boards and commissions. It would also allow them to participate in political activities while off duty and not in uniform.

Proposition 7 (Pass): The last proposition would make it illegal for the city to spend money raised from the public safety tax passed in April 2016 on any other purpose.