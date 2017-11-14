Car Crash Knocks Down Power Line In Tulsa

Photo of the smashed pole lying on the ground.

A car knocked down a utility pole in east Tulsa Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 7:45 on 193rd East Avenue and South 6th Street.

Police said a woman was driving the car when it hit the pole, shattering the wood and knocking power lines onto the ground.

She was taken to the hospital but we don't know her condition.

Police called PSO to send a crew to replace the pole and fix the power line.

The wreck forced officers to close 193rd East Avenue.