Athlete Of The Week: Broken Arrow’s Noah Cortes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Athlete Of The Week: Broken Arrow’s Noah Cortes

Posted:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Bob Hurley Athlete of the Week is Noah Cortes of Broken Arrow. 

The junior running back carried the ball 40 times for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-28 victory last Friday. 

