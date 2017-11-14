Athlete Of The Week: Broken Arrow’s Noah Cortes

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is now underway and in the Tulsa area, there is a new way to donate.More >>
The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is now underway and in the Tulsa area, there is a new way to donate.More >>
The boyfriend of a mother whose three-year-old son died from severe injuries in 2015, will be back in a Creek County courtroom Wednesday.More >>
The boyfriend of a mother whose three-year-old son died from severe injuries in 2015, will be back in a Creek County courtroom Wednesday.More >>