Oklahoma AG Joins Other AGs Asking Congress To Repeal Law - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma AG Joins Other AGs Asking Congress To Repeal Law

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has joined more than 40 other state attorneys general in asking Congress to repeal a law they say is "a step backward" in attempts to prevent opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
A letter signed Monday by 44 state attorneys general asks Congress to repeal the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act. The law requires the Drug Enforcement Administration to show cause before it denies, revokes or suspends a registration for a controlled substance act violation.

Hunter said Tuesday that law enforcement agents believe the law, in effect since April 2016, limits their ability to stop the flow of illicit drugs.

In June, Hunter filed a lawsuit against about a dozen pharmaceutical companies, alleging deceptive marketing campaigns have led to opioid addictions and deaths.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.