Life Sentence For Ramona Man In Death Of 4-Year-Old

Posted: Updated:
Washington County jail photos of Courtney Hansche and Michael Nordbye. Washington County jail photos of Courtney Hansche and Michael Nordbye.
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

A judge sentenced a Ramona man to life in prison for the death of a four-year-old girl.

A Washington County judge sentenced Michael Nordbye, 29, to life without parole for killing his girlfriend's daughter, Jayden.  

The state Medical Examiner reported Jayden suffered severe head injuries which resulted in a brain bleed.

The girl's mother, 28-year-old Courtney Hansche, pleaded guilty to child neglect and was sentenced to at least eight years in prison.

