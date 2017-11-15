Forever 21 Warns Shoppers About Data Breach

Forever 21 is warning shoppers of a major data breach.

The popular clothing retailer say the breach happened between March and October of this year.

In it's release, Forever 21 says hackers may have gotten access to credit card information, but they didn't specify which stores across the country were hacked.

Security experts say you should monitor your credit card statements if you shopped at the store.

The company has a store in Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall.