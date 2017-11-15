OSBI Agents Seek Owasso Man's Murderer

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continues their drive to find answers to unsolved murders. Owasso's David Simpson is the latest homicide victim whose story is featured in the agency's "Cold Case Playing Cards" series.

Simpson was found shot to death inside his Owasso home on May 15, 1987. Thirty years later, his murderer has still not been caught.

OSBI said Simpson was a racecar driver and fan who was well known at a local speedway. His wife discovered his body in the bedroom of their home which had been ransacked.

5/15/2017 Related Story: Family Of Owasso Murder Victim Fighting For Answers 30 Years Later

Anyone who has information about his death is asked to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Anyone who can help with his case could receive a cash reward.

OSBI's Cold Case playing cards are being sold to inmates at Oklahoma prisons in case they have heard anything that might lead to an arrest.