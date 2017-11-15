Chili Benefit, Raffle To Help Langley Firefighter Hurt In Accident

A Chili Benefit will be held to help the Langley Volunteer Fire Department's assistant fire chief with expenses following an accident.

Assistant Chief John Chambon broke his arm and jaw in a fall from a deer stand October 13, 2017. The husband and father has required surgery and is currently unable to work, the department posted on its Facebook page.

You can help by attending the benefit luncheon from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 9 at Langley City Hall. Price for a meal is $10 or $5 for children 10 and under. You get chili, cornbread a drink and desert.

You can also buy raffle tickets until 2 p.m. December 9 and do not need to be present to win. Tickets will enter you into drawings for a Ruger 10/22 rifle and other items.

Click through to the Langley Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page for more information on the dinner and how to purchase raffle tickets.