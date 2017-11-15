Tulsa Crime Task Force Wraps Up Month-Long Operation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Crime Task Force Wraps Up Month-Long Operation

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Operation Blue Thunder, a task force created to get the worst of the worst criminals off the streets, just wrapped up their month-long operation.

Police say the idea is to get the worst, most violent criminals off the streets, along with illegal guns, and then, you'll see a decrease in crime.

"We're going to hit this 11th and Garnett corridor,” said Sgt. McKenzie.

That area is known for street-level drug dealing, prostitution and gangs.

"We're just trying to get up here and talk to people, get a feel for what's going on,” explained McKenzie.

The goal of the task force is violent offenders and illegal guns.

Thirty local officers, deputies and federal agents served on the task force that spread out all over the city.

They ended the month with 102 felony arrests and 48 illegal guns recovered, along with pot, meth, heroin and cocaine taken off the streets.

Sgt. McKenzie: "You to a needle on you?"

Suspect: "In my pocket."

Police say 2015 and 2016 saw a big spike in violent crime in Tulsa, and even though it's down eight percent this year, they say it's not enough. They say to people willing to do shootings and murders, be warned.

"If you're one of these people, just understand we're coming for you,” said Chief Chuck Jordan. “We're done with gun violence in our community. We're going to do something about it."

Police say the operation may be over but it doesn't mean they're going to let up on their efforts to get the worst of the worst off the streets. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.