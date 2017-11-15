Benefit Meals To Raise Money For Injured Haskell Football Player - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Benefit Meals To Raise Money For Injured Haskell Football Player

HASKELL, Oklahoma -

Haskell teenager Reuben Thomas continues to make progress in his recovery from an injury he sustained last year during a football game. 

The town of Haskell, surrounding areas and much of Oklahoma has rallied around Thomas and his family since his injury in late September 2016. 

Now, the Haskell community is coming together on Saturday, November 18 to help raise money for Reuben's family to help pay for medical equipment, according to a post on a Facebook page that posts updates about Thomas. 

A pancake breakfast and spaghetti lunch will be held on Saturday at the Haskell Masonic Lodge to raise money. 

The pancake breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and prices range from $3 to $6. The spaghetti lunch will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the cost is $5 for a plate. 

The Haskell Masonic Lodge #334 is located at 305 N. Broadway in Haskell, OK. 

