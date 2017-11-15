Pryor Man Bound Over For Trial In Shooting Death Of Wife

A Pryor man has been bound over for trial in the death of his wife. Johnie Dean Downey is charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors say he shot his wife.

Police initially investigated Crista Arcella Downey's death as an accidental shooting. The couple had eaten lunch at a Bartlesville McAlister's on June 13, 2017. Johnie Downey said he accidentally shot his wife as they got back inside their car.

8/29/2017 Related Story: Pryor Man Charged In Bartlesville Shooting Death Of His Wife

Prosecutors say there was sufficient evidence, however, that the shooting was done deliberately. Downey was bound over for formal arraignment on December 13, 2017.