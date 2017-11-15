'No Cash. No Problem.' Tulsa Salvation Army Red Kettles Going Digital

Salvation Army workers are out early this year, hoping people can help meet the needs of Tulsa's rising homeless population.

They are making it easier to do that. Now, instead of dropping loose change in a red kettle, you can use a credit card.

"This is safe and secure. We don't save the information, it goes to an iCloud, so we don't have any access to that so you won't get 12 letters of solicitation the next year," said Area Commander Captain Ken Chapman.

It's a $3 donation each time you use your card.

The slogan, “No Cash. No Problem.”

"As we go to stores now, we don't carry cash. Most of us don't. All of us are doing cards," Chapman said.

So, the Tulsa Salvation Army became the first in the nation to attach a card reader to 50 of its kettle locations.

Salvation Army workers like Marty Randall are out a little early this year collecting donations.

"I get to meet the public, and doing good work for people and seeing me do a good work and other people get to participate in it, that I don't even know," Randall said.

Chapman said workers are out early this year because The Salvation Army’s shelter is 22 percent over capacity, the highest in years.

"We are built for 105 beds, we have over 365 people a night staying there - 60 of those people are children," he said. "Our budget is stretched thin trying to take care of that. The other major shelters in town are in the same shape we are in."

But, Chapman has faith that the people of Tulsa will come through, the same way they always do.

"I serve a big God, and I work in a community that loves taking care of the homeless. So, we are gonna be okay," he said.

Now, there are 87 kettle locations in the Tulsa metro area and 50 of those have the card readers.

