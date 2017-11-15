OSBI Investigating Possible Sexual Assault Involving Bixby Football Players

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now involved in an investigation of Bixby High School football players accused of sexually assaulting one of their teammates.

According to Bixby Police, staff at Bixby Public Schools notified the department around November 2, 2017, about an incident it was investigating.

Bixby Police said investigators “determined that elements of a crime existed and created an investigation report on November 9, 2017.

Investigators requested OSBI assistance on November 9, Bixby Police said. OSBI is now the lead agency on the case.

According to a police report obtained by News On 6, four juveniles are accused of sexually assaulting another juvenile on November 2, but the report wasn’t taken until a week later, on November 9, 2017.

The address listed on the report is a neighborhood block in Bixby where the home of Bixby Superintendent Dr. Kyle Wood sits. Right now, News On 6 does not have any information that the incident involves Wood or his home.

News On 6 looked at the football roster online and found ten players no longer listed on an updated roster, but don't know if any of them are involved in this investigation.

A city spokesperson says this is still an active investigation with no arrests at this point.

Tulsa County District Attorney, Steve Kunzweiler, released a statement saying:

"The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office does not get involved unless a law enforcement report is delivered to our office for review. Our Office would necessarily recuse itself from review of any investigation if it is determined that a victim is connected to a member of our staff.

"Child abuse investigations are particularly sensitive cases for victims, and confidentiality should be protected in every instance."