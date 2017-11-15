State Auditor Gary Jones Announces Run For Governor

Another candidate is joining the already crowded race to be Oklahoma's next Governor.

State Auditor Gary Jones made several stops around the state today to announce his run for Governor.

Jones says as state auditor, he's uniquely qualified to help solve Oklahoma's ongoing budget problems.

"I know what's going on. I know how we got into this position. I know what's necessary to fix it," he said.

Jones said it's his top priority to bring lawmakers from both parties in the House and Senate together, and get the state's finances in order for future generations.