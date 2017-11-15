Mannford Mother Claims School Officials Didn't Take Bullying Com - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Mannford Mother Claims School Officials Didn't Take Bullying Complaints Seriously

Posted: Updated:
Nancy Cloud said bullying is a major issue at Mannford High, and believes school officials should be held accountable if they continue to look the other way. Nancy Cloud said bullying is a major issue at Mannford High, and believes school officials should be held accountable if they continue to look the other way.
MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

A Mannford mother said her daughter attempted to take her own life because of bullying by her classmates.

Nancy Cloud said bullying is a major issue at Mannford High and believes school officials should be held accountable if they continue to look the other way.

In many ways, Tiona Grier was your typical teenager.

"Tiona was very bubbly, very outgoing. She was very full of life. She loves to horseback ride, sing, dance," Cloud said.

But then, on November 8th, in the middle of her sophomore year at Mannford High, Grier attempted suicide because, her mother said, she was a victim of bullying.

"They've bullied her in the way of how's she's dressed. They've told her when they jumped her in the city park. She was jogging and they told her that she wasn't dressed appropriately, so they jumped her for that," she said.

Cloud said she repeatedly complained to school officials, but she feels her complaints were not taken seriously enough.

Superintendent Steve Waldvogel said he wasn't familiar with the details of Tiona's case but said student safety is always a top priority.

“If an incident occurs in the classroom, on the playground, or somewhere in the school, rest assured, I know our staff is ready. And they will interact with the student, the parent and try to figure out what went on, what happened, and create that environment where the student fees safe," he said.

Cloud is now speaking out, hoping to prevent others from hurting themselves and to hold responsible the people she blames for her daughter’s attempt.

"I want it to stop. Not just for my daughter, but for all the other children in that school that are being bullied right now," she said. "I want them to have zero, zero tolerance for bullying in their schools and do more to keep their children safe because they failed my daughter. They failed her big time."

The school said if you've been a victim of bullying to report to a teacher, counselor or principal.

Cloud said her daughter will not return to the school.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.