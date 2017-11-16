Officials Urge Everyone To Get A Flu Shot Before The Holidays

The Oklahoma Department of Health is urging everyone to get a flu shot before the holidays.

Health workers say the virus has sent 63 Oklahomans to the hospital since the beginning of September.

Latest Oklahoma Flu Information

The agency say germs often get passed around at holiday parties and get togethers. They also say stay home if you're showing signs of the flu.

Flu shots are available on a walk-in basis at county health departments across the state.

To find your county's health department, visit OSDH's website.