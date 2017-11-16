No Hot Water At McAlester Prison Due To Cracked Boiler - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

No Hot Water At McAlester Prison Due To Cracked Boiler

Posted: Updated:
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

Over 100 inmates at Oklahoma State Penitentiary are without hot water and will remain that way until Monday.

The Department of Corrections says a 30-year-old boiler quit working Wednesday, causing the outage.

"The outage means inmates will have to shower in neighboring quads, but we don't expect any other disruptions," Matt Elliott, DOC spokesman said.
 121 inmates are affected by the outage.

Elliott says DOC has located a replacement for the gas-fired boiler, which will cost about $25,000.

He says thee old boiler, installed sometime during the early 1990s, failed due to a crack in its tank. 

Built in 1908, the state penitentiary is Oklahoma's second-oldest prison, and home to more than 650 maximum-security inmates, as well as those on Death Row.

