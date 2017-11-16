Armed Man Robs Tulsa Walgreens

Police say no one was injured when an armed man robbed a Tulsa Walgreens late Wednesday.

Officers were called to the robbery at the store located in the 4500 block of North Peoria at 10 p.m.

They said the man, armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from a store employee.

Police say the man was wearing a hoodie, ski mask and blue latex gloves.

After getting the money, police said the man left and was last seen running east on 46th Street North.

This is the latest in a series of crimes involving Tulsa Walgreens stores.

Early Monday, police say someone got inside a Walgreens store near 51st and Lewis by removing plywood covering a store door window. They say the window had been broken during a previous burglary.

