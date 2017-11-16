Warm, Windy Days Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Warm, Windy Days Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Things appear on track for the short-term.  Clear and cold conditions are underway with temps in the 30s and 40s this morning across northern Oklahoma.   The front that moved across the region yesterday is located along the Red River this morning and will move slowly northward later today and tonight bringing clouds back into the area along with a few areas of showers or spotty drizzle late into Friday morning. 

Friday afternoon and evening a powerful upper level trough will move across the central U.S. and drive a strong front through the state bringing very windy conditions back to Oklahoma both pre and post frontal.  Southwest surface winds from 20 to 30 mph are likely Friday in advance of the front and should act to shunt significant low-level moisture slightly eastward.   Additionally, and probably more importantly, a layer of warm-air aloft will also act to cap or prohibit thunderstorm development as the actual cold front rolls across the area late Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday.   Our main impact from this system will be windy weather.   Locations near and west of the metro may also see increasing or elevated fire danger issues Friday with highs in the upper 70s near Tulsa due to the drying vegetation and strong winds.   Saturday morning northwest winds near 30 to 40 mph will be likely for the first part of the morning with some clouds before wind speeds decrease slightly by late afternoon into early evening.   Saturday morning temps will be in the 50s but will feel much colder with the impact of the winds with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with partly sunny sky.   A surface ridge of high pressure will be near or west of the area Sunday morning with temps near freezing for the lows and moving back to near 60 for the high with a light south breeze developing by midday.  

Another dynamic looking system will near the areas Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty south winds likely Monday and Tuesday along with temps climbing back into the mid or upper 60s for daytime highs.   A front will clear the area Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing north winds and cooler weather back into the area for the Thanksgiving Holiday before another system nears the weekend following.   

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

