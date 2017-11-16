Water Issues Close Two Tulsa Schools Thursday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Water Issues Close Two Tulsa Schools Thursday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Students at several Tulsa schools are out of class Thursday, due to water issues.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in the 1200 block of West Easton say they are closed because a water pipe in the school broke on Wednesday.

That break caused some water damage and officials say they have cleaning crews working on getting it cleaned up and safe for students to return to class.

The school expects to be back in session on Friday.

Victory Christian School and the Victory Early Learning Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis are also closed Thursday because of a problem with their water boilers.

The school says a problem with those boilers was detected Wednesday, leaving both facilities without hot water.

Thursday afternoon, the school also canceled classes for Friday.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
